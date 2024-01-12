Applications invited for Meendum Manjappai awards in Krishnagiri

January 12, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Meendum Manjappai awards have been instituted to be given to educational institutions for 2023-24. It will be given to schools, colleges, commercial establishments that have effectively implemented the ban on single-use plastics and have made their campuses plastic free and have encouraged alternative, traditional materials.

The award entails a first prize of ₹10 lakh; second prize of ₹5 lakh; and third prize of ₹3 lakh. The award is instituted by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

Applications are invited from schools, colleges and commercial establishments on www.krishnagiri.nic.in