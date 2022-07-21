Applications invited for MBBS/BDS under ESIC quota 

Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS undergraduate medical courses under the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) can submit applications online for the ‘Ward of Insured Person (IP) certificate 2022-23 till July 26 and the printed copy to the respective ESIC branches by July 27.

A release said there were 437 MBBS and 28 BDS seats at ESIC medical colleges under Insured Person (IP) quota across the country, including Chennai and Coimbatore, and children of ESI insured persons were entitled to admissions under the quota. Insured persons under the ESI scheme who met the eligibility criteria and qualified in NEET (UG) 2022 can apply for admission to UG courses. The admission was based on NEET rank and eligibility certificate (Ward of IP Certificate) issued by ESIC.

The student link for applying online for the issue of Ward of IP Certificate would be available till 11.59 p.m. on July 26. The last date for submitting a physical copy of application to the branch office for issue of the certificate would be July 27.

For details, candidates may visit ESIC website (www.esic.nic.in) and DGHS website (www.mcc.nic.in) or contact the ESIC branch office concerned, the release added.