Applications invited for ‘Manjappai’ Awards in Tiruppur district

December 28, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

’ Tiruppur district administration has invited applications for ‘Manjappai’ Awards of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board from schools, colleges and commercial establishments that have effectively implemented the ban on single-use plastics, and revived use of traditional eco-friendly alternatives such as the yellow cloth bag (manjappai).

By way of taking forward the ‘Meendum Manappai’ campaign of the Ministries of Environment and Climate Change, and Youth Welfare and Sports Development, awards for the first three best institutions with cash components of ₹10 lakh, ₹5 lakh and ₹3 lakh will be given to those who have made exemplary contributions through creative initiatives within and outside the campuses for use of alternatives to plastics, according to a release from District Collector T. Christuraj.

The application formats have been made available on the District Collectorate Website. The enclosure should be duly signed by the head of the organisation. Two hard copies along with one soft copy shall be submitted to the District Collector before May 1, 2024, the release adds.