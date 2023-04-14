ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited for Manimekalai Award

April 14, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Srividya P V 9639

Applications are invited for the Manimekalai awards from exceptionally well-performing self-help groups, panchayat-level federations, block-level federations, village poverty reduction committees, and urban self-help groups among others.

According to the administration, a corpus of ₹2.08 crore has been allocated for the awards. Village and urban SHGs and panchayat-level and block-level federations are invited to submit applications.

Groups will be selected based on the following criteria: periodic SHG meetings; proper use of group savings; availed bank loans; tangible upward mobility of group members; and participation in social welfare activities.

The applications may be submitted by May 12.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US