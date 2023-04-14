Applications invited for Manimekalai Award

April 14, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Applications are invited for the Manimekalai awards from exceptionally well-performing self-help groups, panchayat-level federations, block-level federations, village poverty reduction committees, and urban self-help groups among others.

According to the administration, a corpus of ₹2.08 crore has been allocated for the awards. Village and urban SHGs and panchayat-level and block-level federations are invited to submit applications.

Groups will be selected based on the following criteria: periodic SHG meetings; proper use of group savings; availed bank loans; tangible upward mobility of group members; and participation in social welfare activities.

The applications may be submitted by May 12.