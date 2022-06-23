Applications invited for Kalpana Chawla award

The district administration has invited applications for Kalpana Chawla award for 2022.

According to an administration release, the award carries a prize of ₹5 lakh and a certificate.

Applicants may submit the applications through the District Collector or through www.https://awards.tn.gov.in or directly to the Secretary, Public Department, Secretariat, Chennai 600 009. The last date for receipt of applications is June 30.

The applications may be collected from Room No 21 at the District Social Welfare Office at the Collectorate, a release from Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy said.