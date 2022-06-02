Applications invited for Kalpana Chawla award

Applications have been invited for Kalpana Chawla award. According to an administration release, Kalpana Chawla award for acts of bravery by women is given to the awardee each year during Independence Day. The award is instituted with a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and a certificate.

The award recognises acts of bravery by women. The acts of bravery may include rescue during natural calamities and disasters, rescue from drowning, fire rescue, putting one’s life in line to come to the rescue of someone in distress among others.

The State government has invited applications for 2022. Applicants may submit the applications through the District Collector, or through www.https://awards.tn.gov.in or directly to the Secretary, Public Department, Secretariat, Chennai 600 009. The last date for receipt of applications is June 30. Applications received thereafter shall be rejected.