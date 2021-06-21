Applications invited for Kalpana Chawla Award

Dharmapuri

21 June 2021 22:47 IST

The district administration has invited applications from women for Kalpana Chawla Award for acts of valour.

According to a release, the State government willl confer the award on one woman for acts of valour and enterprise. Eligible applicants may hand over their biodata with a list of achievements and duly filled form to the District and Youth Welfare officer, Sports stadium, Appavu Nagar, Dharmapuri.

The last date for submission of applications is June 25., it said

