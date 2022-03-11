Applications invited for Green Champion Award

The district administration has invited applications from individuals and institutions for the Green Champion Award, instituted by the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forest.

Individuals, institutions, schools, colleges, residents’ welfare association, industries and local bodies were eligible for the Award. The applicants could apply showcasing their work in environment education and training, environment awareness, environment protection, research and scientific studies for new innovative green products/technology, sustainable development, solid waste management, water conservation and water bodies protection, climate change adoption among others.

The Department would select the Award winners every year through a district level committee headed by the District Collector and give it away on World Environment Day.

The last date for submitting application in prescribed format was March 15, the release said and added that details of the Award could be looked at www.tnpcb.gov.in/pdf_2022/GuidelinesAppsGreenChampion23222.pdf.

The applicants should submit the application to the personal assistant- Development to collector or district environmental engineer, Coimbatore North or Coimbatore South.