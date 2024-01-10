GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Applications invited for Green Champion Award 2023

January 10, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has invited applications for the Tamil Nadu Green Champion Award 2023 from organisations and individuals who have participated proactively and made exemplary contributions to environment protection.

According to a press release, organisations such as educational institutions, residential welfare associations, local bodies, industries, and individuals who have contributed towards providing environmental education, training, awareness, and protection can apply. These contributions include carrying out research and scientific studies for new innovative green products and technology, sustainable development, solid waste management, working towards water conservation and water bodies protection, climate change adaptation and mitigation, emission reduction, controlling and recycling of plastic waste, eco-restoration, conservation measures, coastal area protection, and other eco-related projects.

The District Level Award Committees (DLAC), headed by the respective District Collectors, will select a total of 100 individuals or organisations across the State and present them with a prize money of ₹1 lakh each. Applications are available at www.tnpcb.gov.in and additional information can be obtained from the District Environmental Engineer, TNPCB, Erode, the release added. The last date for submitting application is April 15, 2024.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.