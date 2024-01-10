Applications invited for Green Champion Award 2023

January 10, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - ERODE

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has invited applications for the Tamil Nadu Green Champion Award 2023 from organisations and individuals who have participated proactively and made exemplary contributions to environment protection.

According to a press release, organisations such as educational institutions, residential welfare associations, local bodies, industries, and individuals who have contributed towards providing environmental education, training, awareness, and protection can apply. These contributions include carrying out research and scientific studies for new innovative green products and technology, sustainable development, solid waste management, working towards water conservation and water bodies protection, climate change adaptation and mitigation, emission reduction, controlling and recycling of plastic waste, eco-restoration, conservation measures, coastal area protection, and other eco-related projects.

The District Level Award Committees (DLAC), headed by the respective District Collectors, will select a total of 100 individuals or organisations across the State and present them with a prize money of ₹1 lakh each. Applications are available at www.tnpcb.gov.in and additional information can be obtained from the District Environmental Engineer, TNPCB, Erode, the release added. The last date for submitting application is April 15, 2024.