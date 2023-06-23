Applications invited for grant of concurrence for educational buildings in non-plan areas in Krishnagiri

June 23, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Yet another opportunity has been extended to educational buildings constructed in non-plan areas to secure concurrence from the Town and Country Planning Authority.

According to the administration, educational institutions that were constructed in non-plan areas before January, 1, 2011 may apply for concurrence from the Town and Country Planning office. This is in pursuance of a G.O. by the Department of Housing and Urban Development Department in 2018 allowing for grant of concurrence for such buildings.

Following the G.O, a three-month window period was given to apply for concurrence. However, the order was stayed by the Madras High Court and the stay was subsequently lifted in 2021.

Further, a six-month window period was given from June 2022 to December 2022 for such buildings.

However, those who had missed out the earlier opportunities for applying for concurrence, may apply up to June 30, 2023 to the Town and Country Planning Office with relevant details enabling such buildings to secure concurrence.

Applications may be submitted on https://tcp.tn.gov.in

Collector K.M. Sarayu has urged the property owners to avail this “one-time rare opportunity” and avail concurrence through due process.