Applications invited for filling teachers post in tribal residential schools

The district administration has invited applications from persons belonging to Adi Dravidar and tribal community to fill up the existing vacancies in the Government Tribal Welfare Residential Schools (GTRs) in the district on a temporary basis.

In a press release, Collector C. Kathiravan said that applications are invited from persons to fill up the vacancies for the year 2020-21 for secondary grade teachers, graduate teachers and post graduate teachers on contract basis to work in the schools run by the department. Consolidated pay of ₹ 10,000 for post graduate teachers, ₹ 9,000 for graduate teachers and ₹ 8,000 for secondary grade teachers, will be paid, except for summer holidays, until the posts are filled by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board or till the end of the academic year.

Written test and interview will be conducted for eligible candidates and applications can be obtained from the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department functioning at the fifth floor at the Collectorate premises. Fill-in applications should be submitted by December 24 to the office concerned. Date for the written test will be informed later.

Sources said that there are 23 vacancies in the tribal schools functioning at Kadambur, Talavadi, Bargur and Hasanur.