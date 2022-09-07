Applications invited for exam in Coimbatore

Applications are invited for separate examinations under the All India Vocational Examination conducted in July 2023 by the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) under Artisan Training Scheme.

Those who wish to apply for the separate exam should download the application form and prospectus from www.skilltraining.tn.gov.in.

An examination fee of ₹200 should be paid through the website www.karuvoolam.tn.gov.in or the Government of Tamil Nadu Treasury or Treasury Branch of State Bank of India.

National Trade Certificate will be issued by NCVT, New Delhi to those who pass all the examinations under their respective trade category.

Applications should be submitted to the Deputy Director or Dean of Government Vocational Training Institute, Coimbatore by September 12 along with the e-Challan for payment of the examination fee a copy of the educational certificate and copies of other documents, said Collector G.S Sameeran.