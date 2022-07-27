Coimbatore

Applications invited for e-district manager in Krishnagiri

Special CorrespondentJuly 27, 2022 19:22 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 19:22 IST

The District E-governance Society is looking to recruit e-district manager on temporary basis. The applicant must be a graduate in B.Tech/BE in CSE, IT,ICT, or any undergraduate degree followed by a MSc, MCA in IT.

 According to the administration, this is a temporary posting. Interested candidates may apply to PA (General) to District Collector, Room Number 95, First Floor, Collectorate, Krishnagiri. The applications may be handed over in person or by speed post by July 29 by 5 p.m, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...