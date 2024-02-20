GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Applications invited for chairperson and members of CWC

February 20, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Applications are invited for the position of chairperson and members of the Child Welfare Committee here. The applications are invited by the Department of Social Defense under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The applicants should have a degree in child psychology, psychiatry, law, social work, sociology, human health, education, human development or special education for differently abled children. The candidate should also have been involved in health, education or welfare pertaining to children for at least seven years or a practising professional with any of the above degrees. The age of the applicant should not be less than 35 years and not above 65 years at the time of appointment. A person shall be eligible for appointment as Chairperson or Member for a period of three years from the date on which he enters office.

The application format may be procured from the District Child Protection Unit, Room No. 100. 2nd Floor, Collectorate, Krishnagiri or downloaded from the website https://krishnagiri.tn.gov.in  The filled applications must be sent to The Director, Department of Social Defence, No.300, Purasawalkam High Road, Chennai 600 010.

