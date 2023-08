August 24, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Applications have been invited for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awards for recognition of children in the fields of arts, sciences, technology, culture, and social service.

Children applying for the award instituted by the ministry of women and child development must have made wide ranging and visible impact through their excellence in the respective field.

The applications may be submitted on https://awards.gov.in by August 31.