Applications invited for award

Tamil Nadu Green Achiever award for environmental conservation is proposed to be awarded to individuals/organizations/non-profit groups for engaging in conservation measures.

According to an administration release, Individuals, organisations, non-profit collectives engaged in environmental education and training; environmental awareness; environmental protection; research and scientific studies; sustainable development, solid waste management; water conservation and water bodies protection; climate change adaptation and mitigation; emission reduction; control and recycling of plastic waste; emission reduction, eco-restoration and conservation measures are eligible to apply. The potential awardee is selected from among the applicants by a district-level panel headed by the District Collector and the short list is forwarded to the State Pollution Control Board. The winner is awarded ₹1 lakh cash with the title Tamil Nadu Green Achiever.

The last date for submission of application is March 15. Further details may be ascertained on www.tnpcb.gov.in


