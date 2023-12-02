ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited for Avvaiyar award in Dharmapuri

December 02, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Applications are invited for Avvaiyar award by the district administration. The award entails recognition of women, who had endeavoured for the betterment of women. The endeavour may have been in any form, by way of arts, culture, language, science, administration and may have been of service to the women as community.

According to the administration, the awards will be given on March 8, 2024, by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Applications are invited from women with Tamil Nadu as domicile State. Applications may be submitted online on https://award.tn.go.in The last date for the receipt of applications is December 10.

EOM

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US