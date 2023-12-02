Applications invited for Avvaiyar award in Dharmapuri

December 02, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Applications are invited for Avvaiyar award by the district administration. The award entails recognition of women, who had endeavoured for the betterment of women. The endeavour may have been in any form, by way of arts, culture, language, science, administration and may have been of service to the women as community.

According to the administration, the awards will be given on March 8, 2024, by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Applications are invited from women with Tamil Nadu as domicile State. Applications may be submitted online on https://award.tn.go.in The last date for the receipt of applications is December 10.

