Applications invited for 25 vacancies in Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission

February 16, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has announced recruitment for 25 vacant positions in Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission, at Madukarai and Sarkar Samakulam.

Two posts of Block Mission Manager and 23 posts of Block Coordinator are to be filled through a written test and interview.

The written test will be for 75 marks covering objective, descriptive, short, and detailed questions and interview for 25 marks.

A minimum score of 60 marks was necessary for being in the reckoning for interview, a press release issued by District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati said.

The qualification for Block Mission Manager is graduation and three-month certificate course in Ms-Office. Priority will be accorded for graduates in Computer Science and Computer Applications. Applicants must be within 35 years of age, and must have been associated with the Mission activities for at least three years. They must be a resident of the district, own a two-wheeler and possess public relations skills for dissemination of government schemes. The selected candidates will be entitled to a monthly pay of ₹15,000.

For the post of Block Coordinator, the qualification is graduation and three-month certificate course in MS-Office. The applicant must be below 35 years of age, and have been associated with the Mission for two years.

Residency in the same block, ownership of a two-wheeler and sufficient public relations skills to disseminate information on government schemes constitute other criteria. The monthly salary is ₹12,000.

Aspirants could apply to the Joint Director / Project Director, Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission. Old Buldings, District Collectorate- 641018

