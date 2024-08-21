The Coimbatore City Police have extended the date for submitting applications for temporary licence to set up firecracker stalls during the Deepavali festival season.

Applications are invited for temporary licence to set up stalls in the jurisdictions of B1 to B4, C1 to C5, E1 to E3, D1 to D6, Vadavalli and Thudiyalur police stations in the city.

The police started receiving applications from July 22 and the last date was fixed to be August 21.

However, considering requests from the welfare association of the Coimbatore district small-scale firecracker traders, the police extended the last date and will accept applications till 5 p.m. on September 5.

The police stated that no further extension of time would be granted and belated application will not be considered.

