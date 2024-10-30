Applications for PM-Suryaghar invited

Applications are invited under the Prime Minister’s free solar power scheme for households here in the district. The scheme PM – Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana envisions enabling households to generate their own electricity through subsidised roof-top solar panels.

The scheme envisions a subsidy of ₹30,000 for 1 KW; ₹60,000 for 2 KW; ₹78,000 for 3 KW. Any person owning a house with a roof suitable for installation of solar panels is eligible to apply. The scheme facilitates loans through banks.

The subsidy will be deposited in the applicant’s account between 7 and 30 days after the installation of solar panels. The public is encouraged to apply on www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in or www.solarrooftop.gov.in or alternatively on the PM-Suryaghar app or Qrt pm Surya Ghar. Collector K.M.Sarayu has called upon public to avail the scheme for a green energy.

