Applications for PM-Suryaghar invited

Applications are invited under the Prime Minister’s free solar power scheme for households here in the district. The scheme PM – Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana envisions enabling households to generate their own electricity through subsidised roof-top solar panels.

The scheme envisions a subsidy of ₹30,000 for 1 KW; ₹60,000 for 2 KW; ₹78,000 for 3 KW. Any person owning a house with a roof suitable for installation of solar panels is eligible to apply. The scheme facilitates loans through banks.