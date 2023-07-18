Applications for basic income scheme for women to be issued at doorstep in Dharmapuri

July 18, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Applications and tokens for Kalaignar’s Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme will be issued at the doorstep of family card holders in the district. The registration of applications will be held in two phases starting from July 24.

District Collector K. Shanthi said that the first round of the registration camps would be held from July 24 to August 4 and the second round from August 5 to 16.

The respective fair price outlet staff should put up a board stating the day of the camp for the batch of potential beneficiaries. In the run up to the camp, tokens and applications will be issued at the doorstep of family card holders and women need not come to the fair price outlets for tokens or applications.

Further, the tokens and applications would be issued four days prior to the camp, according to the administration. On the stated day, the family card holder is expected to arrive with the filled-in application along with the verification details ascertained from Aadhaar card, bank pass book, family card, and electricity bill.

The administration has also clarified that there is no requirement for any income certificate from the Revenue Department. The application registration will be processed on all camp days including Sundays from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The camp details for the respective wards and streets will be clearly stated in the respective fair price outlets visibly.

All members mentioned in the family card are considered as a family unit and the woman mentioned as the family head or the wife of the family head or in the absence of the wife of the family head, any other female member over 21 years of age will be considered as the family head. This applies to transwomen too.

Any further information may be clarified from the administration’s control room 1077; 04342-230067; 04342-231500; 04342-231077.