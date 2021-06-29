Application seeking GI tag for Negamam cotton sari filed

Chennai

29 June 2021 22:51 IST

An application seeking geographical indication (GI) tag for the Negamam cotton sari, which is woven by the master weavers of Negamam, a village in Coimbatore, has been submitted by various co-operatives in this zone.

P. Sanjai Gandhi, IPR attorney and nodal officer for Geographical Indication Registration of products, Government of Tamil Nadu, who prepared and filed the application on behalf of the 15 different co-operatives said, “The unique feature of this sari is its thickness, which is on an average 86 to 90 picks per inch (PPI), plain coloured body with contrast border and pallu. The border is woven with a rich thread work design, as an extra weft,” he said.

Those who have been in the business of making this particular sari pointed out that the length of the traditional Negamam cotton is 7.3 meters to 8.2 meters with a running blouse attached to it, whereas the standard size of any other sari is 5.5 meters. The sari has intricate pallus adorned with traditional motifs (peacocks, parrots, elephants and swans).

Advertising

Advertising

During earlier days, the Negamam cotton saris were manufactured in Negamam and it slowly spread to various villages in the areas of Udumalpet, Pollachi and Palladam. Currently, this sari is being manufactured by 15 weavers’ society across villages of Pollachi, Sulur, Kinathukadavu, Anamalai and Udumalpet Taluks in Coimbatore with the help of over 4,500 looms.