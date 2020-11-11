Application launched for inter-state migrants’ registration

An application, ‘India Migration’, to help interstate migrants register their details and a helpline number 73394 98989 to solve their grievance were launched by the Sathyamangalam-based NGO, Rights Education And Development Centre (READ), here on Tuesday.

Both the app and the helpline numbers were launched by Karnankamaraj, member of Child Welfare Committee, R. Karuppasamy, Director of READ, N. Maheshwaran, Project Manager and Janaki, Secretary of Erode District Women Federation. Mr. Karuppasamy said that due to regional disparity in development, inter-state and intra-state migration happens in the country and people move to earn their livelihood. He said that migrants in large numbers from Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal arrive in the State either through employer, contractor or by their own interest with or without their family for work regularly.

Most of the migrants work in Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Karur, Namakkal and Salem districts in textile and garment industries and there is no appropriate data on them. “Labour trafficking, low-wage, physical and sexual harassment at workplace, no overtime wages and no social benefits are the major issues migrant workers encounter”, he said and added that during lockdown they faced difficult in getting shelter and food. “The funds allotted by the State government to the migrants did not reach them properly as there is no proper data of migrants in the State”, he added.

The State government had launched a portal where it covers only the organised sectors employees while workers in unorganised sectors are completely neglected. “All the details of migrants will be registered in the app and the data will be handed over to the Labour Department and the Industrial Safety and Health Department”, he added. Also, the helpline number will register the grievance of workers and it will be forwarded to the District Legal Services Authority or competent authority for necessary action”, he added. Also, counselling, legal orientation and interventions to address their issues in Hindi and English will be done, he said.