Application invited for SPARSH fellowship

PSG - STEP (Science and Technology Entrepreneurial Park) has invited applications for SPARSH social innovators fellowship.

According to a press release, PSG-STEP is one of the SPARSH (Social Innovation programme) centres of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) for the theme ‘Waste to Value’. Five fellows identified in Tamil Nadu will be designated as SPARSH Social Innovators/ SPARSH Fellows and they will get a fellowship of ₹50,000 a month for 18 months. They will also get ₹5 lakh one-time payment during the course of the fellowship if their proof of concept is selected.

Under ‘Waste to Value’, the candidates identified should implement novel, efficient, cost-effective and environment-friendly interventions/technologies for sustainable management of waste and its conversion to valuable products.

Indian undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctorate candidates below 35 years can apply.

They should be from any of the following disciplines: life sciences, agriculture, engineering, medicine or human biology. The last date for receipt of applications is September 30 and details are available on www.birac.nic.in

The press release added that SIIP (Social Innovation Immersion Program), a component of SPARSH scheme, is BIRAC’s social Innovation fellowship/award program to create a pool of biotech “Social Innovators” who are able to identify the needs and gaps within communities and bridge the gaps.