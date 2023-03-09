Applicants for Anna University faculty positions brace up for tough competition

March 09, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Applicants for vacancies in Anna University from amongst self-financing engineering colleges in the Western region, where many institutions are front-ranking in terms of placement and overall performance, have their fingers crossed as they find themselves in a situation of competing with the best candidates, including products of IITs and NITs.

Having got through the scrutiny committee, the short-listed candidates now have to face a written test. In the four-stage process, there will be two more stages left: presentation and personal interview, before the right candidate is chosen.

Academics have, on their part, raised apprehensions over the low number of applicants from the self-financing colleges. According to Salem-based M. Chidambaram, former Director of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi, the reason for the low number of candidates is the stipulation by Anna University that the eligibility of the applicants will be evaluated on the basis of AICTE pay scale they had received in the self-financing colleges with a proof in submitted Income Tax return form (form 16).

“There are many faculty members working in good private engineering colleges and Universities. But the pay scale salary in many of the institutions and engineering colleges, is very much less than AICTE pay scale,” he said.

The potential faculty members in high-ranked self-financing colleges, holding PhD qualifications, and good publications and teaching experiences to their credit, find themselves ineligible for faculty positions in Central and State government institutions and colleges.

The onus was on the Ministry of Higher education to initiate action, and bring in a rule that only those engineering colleges and universities implementing AICTE pay scale must be considered for NIRF ranking. “Only such a step will ensure implementation of AICTE pay scale and the same getting reflected in the faculty’s Income Tax Returns form,” he said.

A senior professor of Anna University said there was no emphasis on Dearness Allowance, while stipulating that only those with AICTE scale of pay would be considered eligible to apply for the faculty positions in the cadres of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and Professor. The filtering process was made stringent to ensure that the right choice was made in the competitive era, he said.