Appeal for ‘intermittent lockdowns’

The State government and the district administration should consider "intermittent lockdowns" till the number of COVID-19 cases reduce in the district, according to G. Krithika, independent director of Coimbatore Smart City limited and manufacturer of air compressors.

In a memorandum to the District Collector, Ms. Krithika said that with the spread of COVID-19, more number of people are at risk. However, all activities are going on as usual and hence people are in contact with each other.

With Coimbatore witnessing surge in cases, the risk of transmission must be widespread. In an effort to control the spread, the government and district administration should look at four-day lockdown a week, from Friday to Monday. Saturday and Sunday are non-productive days for most businesses. The migrant workers will not be affected and people movement can be controlled.

So, there should be four-day lockdown every week, till the cases reduce to less than 100 a day, she said.