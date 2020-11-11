Apparel industry seeks infrastructure development in Tiruppur

The garment industry in Tiruppur has appealed to the State government to develop infrastructure in the district for the benefit of workers and the industry.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Tiruppur Exporters’ Association has said that the Tirupur cluster comprises of 95% of MSMEs, and recorded a turnover of ₹50,000 crore in 2019-2020. It employs about six lakh workers and of them, 65% are women from rural areas.

The industry is facing shortage of skilled labourers. The existing workforce should have adequate housing and dormitories. It will help the workers live in the district with their family and continue work. The government should have a scheme so that the industry and the government can develop housing for the workers.

Further, a project has been submitted to the government to upskill the existing workers at a total outlay of ₹20.57 crore. Upskilling the existing workers will help the industry develop. The government should also set up a Knitwear Board. It should also develop industry-related infrastructure in the district.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council sought an export policy for the State and to come out with parks in the district for sewing, machinery, garment accessories, etc. It also appealed to the government to set up a women’s hostel in Tiruppur and facilitate direct connectivity between Coimbatore and international destinations.