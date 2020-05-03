Apparel industries told to get permission from Collector

Apparel industries that want to take up design and sample preparation in Tiruppur town, can do so after getting permission from the District Collector and operating with 30 % workers, an official press release said.

In the release, Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said that industries in rural and town panchayats could operate with 50 % workforce.

Town panchayats

Those in SEZs, export oriented units, industrial townships, and industrial estates in rural and town panchayats could operate with 50 % workers.

For the exporting units in the town, the Collector would inspect and permit them to function with 50 % workers.

Spinning mills

Spinning mills and hardware manufacturers in rural areas could operate in shifts with 50 % workers and after following all the mandatory precautionary measures. MSMEs in rural areas could re-start operations if they followed the precautionary measures. These permissions would not apply to industries in containment areas. Industries that need permission and passes could apply online through https://tnepass.tnega.org, the release added.

In Coimbatore, industry sources said Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani would hold discussions on Monday with representatives of 15 industrial associations.