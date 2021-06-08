Apparel export unit in Tiruppur sealed for violations

Revenue Department officials sealed an apparel export unit on Angeripalayam Road in Tiruppur Corporation limits on Tuesday on charges of violating the COVID-19 lockdown norms.

A team of officials led by Revenue Divisional Officer (Tiruppur) M. Jaganathan inspected three private export units in the city on Tuesday. Mr. Jaganathan said that one of these units on Angeripalayam Road in Chettipalayam was found functioning with more than the stipulated number of employees as the State government has allowed export units in Tiruppur district to work with only 10% of their total workers.

The unit had 250 workers in total but was found to be operating with 81 workers, which exceeded the 10% limit, the RDO said. Following this, the private export unit was ordered to be sealed.