Appanaickenpalayam residents demand better infrastructure

November 16, 2022 - COIMBATORE

Over 10 years after it became part of Coimbatore Corporation, Appanaikenpalayam continues to suffer without basic infrastructure such as proper roads and regular water supply.

Flanked by Anaikatti road on one side and Mettupalayam road on the other, in the North zone of the Corporation, the ward abutting Pannimadai and Kurudampalayam revenue villages has damaged roads in several layouts.

S. Muthuraman, who is running a metal works company at Appanaickenpalayam, said the roads are in poor condition for a long time. During rain, the problem aggravates, and the residents and commuters struggle to wade through the potholes and water puddles.

The approach road to the Corporation Middle School, which has about 200 students and a defunct library, near the Appanaickenpalayam bus stop is muddy and slippery even after a light rain. Although road paving materials have been dumped on the sides, the works are yet to begin.

Councillor R. Karpagam said, “The roads were laid when the area was a part of town panchayat. After that for nearly 10 years the roads were not re-laid. A representation was given to the Corporation to take up road works in the ward on a priority basis.”

Predominantly a residential area, having 3,835 households and a population of about 15,847, it gets drinking water once in 10 days.

N. Mayilvaganam, a resident, said that earlier the situation was worse with the residents getting the supply once in 15 days. The area gets water supply from the Pilloor connection of the Tamil Nadu Water supply and Drainage Board.

Ms. Karpagam said the area faces three lakh litre deficient water supply than the designated amount. Seven bore wells that were defunct for the past eight years were repaired recently and put to use, she added.

Another major problem that the area suffers from is lack of underground drains. The area has storm water drains in some areas. A Corporation official said a proposal was sent to the government for UGD works in the area. After aproval, the works will start, he added.

