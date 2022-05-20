Apiculture exhibition marks International Bee Day celebration in Coimbatore
The exhibition was aimed at emphasising the importance of protecting bees, their habitat and to create awareness on apiculture
On the occasion of International Bee Day, District Collector G.S. Sameeran inaugurated an exhibition on apiculture at the Collectorate on Friday .
The exhibits included the boxes used to rear bees, equipment used to extract honey without disturbing the hive, bee veil cap, honey dipper stick, miniature idols made of bee wax and honey.
A note from the Horticulture Department said the birth anniversary of Anton Jansa, who pioneered apiculture, was celebrated across the world as International Bee Day. The idea behind organising the exhibition at the Collectorate was to emphasise the importance of protecting bees, their habitat and create awareness on apiculture.
The role the bees played in sustaining human life and agriculture in particular was important because they help in pollination. The note also said that bees helped improve yield in apple, onion, mango, papaya, guava, grapes, etc. It further said that use of pesticides not only killed pests but also bees that visited flowers for pollination and the alternative would be to use organic pesticides and asked people interested in apiculture to visit National Bee Board’s website.
