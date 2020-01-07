Apartments oppose ‘bulk waste generator’ categorisation

Apartment owners, in no uncertain terms, told the Coimbatore Corporation on Monday that it was wrong on the civic body’s part to categorise them as bulk waste generators (BWGs) to demand that they manage their waste.

At a meeting organised by the West Zone officials at Corporation Kalaiarangam, the owners told the Corporation that it was wrong to categorise them as BWGs and club them with restaurants, wedding halls, cinemas, education institutions or others because while the rest were establishments where business took place, apartments were purely residential in nature.

And, considering them residential but giving the BWGs tag was also not right because by such categorisation, the Corporation was treating them not on a par with houses, where it continued to collect waste at door step.

On the contrary, the Corporation should give incentives to apartments because the civic body could collect waste generated from all the flats within an apartment at one place. If the Corporation had to collect waste from as many houses as there were in the apartments then the Corporation would have to send its vehicles to at least a couple of streets and that involved time and labour.

The apartment owners also asked the Corporation the trust worthiness of the third party vendors it suggested that they engage to dispose of the waste and what mechanism it had to ensure that the vendors scientifically processed the waste.

They also highlighted the vendors charging apartments at their will and the absence of any uniformity in the price for the service provided.

The owners said while they were ready to comply with the Corporation’s directive to segregate waste and then handover the same, they were opposed to they being treated differently from houses.

The Corporation officials earlier explained what they meant by BWGs – establishments that generated over 100kg a day – the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 that mandated such a classification and what the Corporation expected of the apartment owners.

Consumer activist K. Kathirmathiyon said the apartments were no different from houses expect how they were constructed. When the Corporation did not discriminate between flats and houses in property tax how could it treat them differently in waste collection. The right way would be to divide the waste generated in apartments by the number of flats to find out if they could still be classified BWGs.

The apartments had every right to demand that the Corporation continue to collect waste and they should challenge the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 that paved way for such a discrimination.

The Corporation officials said they would take the apartment owners’ suggestions to the notice of the Commissioner.