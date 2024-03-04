Apartment complex in Coimbatore fined for discharge of untreated sewage

March 04, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation, on Monday, imposed a fine of ₹60,000 on Srivari Ananyaa Apartment complex situated along Thanneer Pandal Road in Vilankurichi for its discharge of untreated sewage into open drainage.

Residents and passers-by have long complained about the stench emanating from the open drainage system in the area. The stagnant untreated sewage not only poses a nuisance, but also raises concerns about environmental degradation.

A commercial establishment within the apartment premises has been fined ₹50,000, and the residential establishment with 154 houses has been fined ₹10,000 for failing to treat sewage. The apartment lacks an operational sewage treatment plant (STP), which is typically required for large residential premises.

“We have asked the apartment management to either set up an STP or hire lorries to collect and transport sewage to STPs set up by the Corporation. If that is not done, fine will be imposed again,” said Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

At present, there is no underground drainage connection provided in Vilankurichi. However, a civic official said plans were under way to inspect all apartments for STPs for proper disposal of sewage.