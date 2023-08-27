August 27, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Anuvavi Subramaniar temple in Coimbatore will get rope car facility soon, said Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekar Babu, during his visit to the district on Sunday, August 27.

Based on Chief Minister M.K Stalin’s order that rope car facility should be installed at all hill temples in the State for the convenience of devotees, the Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organization (Tami Nadu) carried out a field survey at Anuvavi temple to establish a rope car facility (at a height of 420 meters) at ₹13 crore.

“Once the report is submitted to the State, the rope car facility will be set up. While doing so, the officials have been instructed to provide basic facilities such as toilets and drinking water facilities as well to the devotees, ” Mr. Babu said.

Regarding frequent elephant movement in this area, he told reporters that the feasibility of setting up a fence around the temple would be considered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Works are under way at Maruthamalai Subramaniaswamy temple to set up an automatic lift. Assessment is on to set up a similar lift worth ₹3 crore at Swaminatha Swamy Temple at Swamimalai near Kumbakonam,” he added.

Work to set up a rope car and lift is in progress at Rathinagireeswarar Temple at Ayyarmalai in Karur district and Sri Lakshminarasimhar temple in Sholinghur. The facilities would be set up in temples at Thirukazhukundram, Thiruneermalai and at the Kasi Vishwanathar temple in Thiruparankundram too.

He added, “During the DMK regime, kudamuzhukku (consecration) has been performed in 922 temples till now, which is the highest in two years, and 5,335 acres of temple lands worth ₹5,135 crore were retrieved across the State.”

The Minister also visited the Lakshmi Narasimhar Temple at Ukkadam and the Pateeswarar Temple in Perur along with Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and the district administration officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.