Anupparpalayam residents urge Collector to remove hindrance in land registration

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
October 10, 2022 17:41 IST

More than 80 residents of Anupparpalayam near Tiruppur petitioned District Collector S. Vineeth, during the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday, demanding to remove the hindrance in the registration of their patta land.

In the petition, they said, according to the Tamil Nadu Minor Inams (Abolition and Conversion Into Ryotwari) Act, 1963, the land was given to the tillers of the soil, and the patta was registered in the name of the farmers.

The Villagers alleged that the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and Waqf board had been claiming the rights of their agricultural and patta land. “Both the departments have frozen our registration and transaction rights,” they alleged.

Mr. Vineeth directed the district registrar to look into the issue. The Collector also received 604 petitions related to various grievances and directed the officials to resolve them at the earliest.

