Antlers, air rifles seized from four houses during raid, two arrested

Forest Department, police conduct joint raid

Special teams of the Forest Department attached to the Coimbatore Forest Division and personnel from Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Saturday raided houses of people who were suspected to be involved in the making and use of country-made crude explosive for hunting wild animals.

They seized one country-made explosive, locally called avittukai, an air rifle, nets, snares and antlers of spotted deer from four houses.

The raids were conducted in villages of Pooluvapatti forest range and in villages near Kattanjimalai coming under Periyanaickenpalayam forest range based on specific information that some people were using crude bombs as bait to hunt wild animals like wild boar, said Forest Department officials.

Two sniffer dogs, Dixley from Anamalai Tiger Reserve, and Tiger from Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, were also used during the raids headed by Assistant Conservator of Forests C. Dinesh Kumar and M. Senthil Kumar.

According to officials with the Forest Department, the joint drive was conducted following recent incidents involving the use of crude explosive for hunting.

A cow belonging to a farmer from Mettupalayam was recently killed after it accidentally chewed a food item stuffed with crude bomb which poachers kept for wild boar. Crude bombs were seized from poachers in early months of the nationwide lockdown too.

The special teams also conducted door to door awareness campaign, requesting the cooperation of people to curb the use of crude bombs for hunting.

Separate cases were registered against the four persons from whose houses one crude bomb, air rifle, nets, snares and antlers of spotted deer were seized. Two of them were held while two others were at large.