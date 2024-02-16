Anticipation in the air for introduction of electric buses in Coimbatore

February 16, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Transport unions in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Coimbatore) Ltd., anticipate introduction of electric buses on routes in the western region in the wake of the Institute of Road Transport, Chennai, inviting bids on behalf of Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Chennai, for supply, operation and maintenance of 100 such buses at a project cost of ₹ 170 crore.

The tender for the 12 metre, low-floor air-conditioned buses covers charging solution along with depot improvement works, under a financing agreement signed by the Government of Tamil Nadu with Germany-based Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) towards the cost of the climate friendly modernisation programme of bus services in major cities of Tamil Nadu. The bidding is to be conducted by means of the international competitive bidding procedure.

According to a representative of a trade union here, TNSTC, Coimbatore Ltd., ought to be prioritised for operation of electric buses on the basis of the high population density in the western region.

The Tamil Nadu Transport Department policy note 2023 states that electric buses will be operated in eight cities: Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Madurai, Vellore, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Thanjavur, under Under phase II of FAME (Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India) Scheme.

According to the policy note, the State Government’s agreement with KfW (German Development Bank) envisages procurement of 12,000 BS-VI buses and 2,000 electric buses with cost-sharing ratio of 80% (KfW) as interest free loan and 20% share by Government of Tamil Nadu. One hundred 100 e-buses will be purchased initially and 400 e-buses subsequently, as replacements for old buses, the policy note states.

TNSTC Coimbatore Ltd., has a fleet of 2774 buses, and 16,039 employees. A senior official said TNSTC Coimbatore has been sanctioned 100 electric buses, and that the responsibility of the transport corporation will be confined to assigning of conductors for the buses.