Anticipation in the air for Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express service scheduled to pass through Podanur station

Updated - July 30, 2024 10:19 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 10:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

There is apparently considerable anticipation among the travelling public in the Kongu region for the launch of the Vande Bharat Express service from Ernakulam to Bengaluru.

For, the train that will pass through Podanur from July 31 provides an option to travel at convenient timings for a section of passengers who prefer to complete their day’s work and reach Bengaluru by late night.

The train reaches Podanur station at 4.13 p.m. and departs after a two-minute stoppage, to reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 10 p.m., after passing through Tiruppur (4.58 p.m./ 5 p.m.), Erode (5.45 p.m./ 5.50 p.m), and Salem (6.33/ 6.35). The train takes less than three and a half hours to reach Bengaluru from Salem.

In the return direction, the train crosses Salem (8.58 a.m./ 9 a.m.), Erode (9.50 a.m./ 9.55 a.m.) and Tiruppur (10.33 a.m./ 10.35 a.m.) to reach Podanur at 11.15 a.m.

The train also suits well Kerala-bound passengers from Coimbatore as it reaches Ernakulam in about three hours (at 2.20 p.m.), after crossing Palakkad (12.08 p.m./ 12.10 p.m.) and Thrissur (1.18 p.m./ 1.20 p.m.), N. Subramanian, general secretary, Podanur Rail Users’ Association, said.

Sustained patronage for the train in the special trips will determine extension of the service and eventually its permanence, he added.

An orange-hued rake with eight coaches has already reached Ernakulam station, Railway sources said.

The train with seven chair cars and one executive class, to be run until August 25, will be operated on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Ernakulam to Bengaluru.

From Bengaluru, the train will be operated on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Altogether, the train will operate 24 trips in both directions from July 31 to August 26.

There is already substantial patronage for the morning trains operated from the Coimbatore Junction. The UDAY Express starts at 5.40 a.m. from Coimbatore Junction, the Vande Bharat express train at 7.25 a.m. and the Lokmanya TT Express starts at 8.45 a.m.

