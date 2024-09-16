Anticipation in the air for better patronage for B.Ed. distance education programme of Bharathiar University

Bharathiar University has fixed September 30 as the last date for submission of applications for the B.Ed. 2024-26 batch, amidst anticipation on improving upon last year’s intake.

Against the capacity to admit 500 candidates, the admission to the programme for the previous batch was a little above 200, it is learnt.

According to university sources, the vacant seats could not be filled since the B.Ed. distance education programme is meant only for in-service teachers employed in government or government-aided schools.

Only those who had completed Diploma in Teacher Education and were working in government schools are eligible to upgrade their qualification with B.Ed. degree.

The State universities have, for long, been urging the government to relax the norms for admission to B.Ed. Distance Education programme to include in-service teachers in private schools as well, but to no avail.

There have been instances of private schools conducting campus interviews in colleges and recruiting fresh graduates without B.Ed. degree for the teaching jobs.

However, the school managements struggle to justify their eligibility at the time of inspection by the School Education Department authorities.

When there is a genuine need, there is no reason why teachers appointed without B.Ed. qualification must not be allowed to pursue the degree through distance education, a headmaster of a government school reasoned out.

