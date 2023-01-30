ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-untouchability pledge taken in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

January 30, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Elected representatives and government officials from Coimbatore and Tiruppur District took the anti-untouchability pledge to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Monday.

In Coimbatore, Collector G.S. Sameeran, District Revenue Officer P.S. Leela Alex, and other officials took the pledge during the weekly grievances redress meeting. Similarly, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar administered the pledge to the councillors and officials of the Coimbatore Corporation before the start of the council meeting at Victoria Town Hall.

In Tiruppur, Collector S. Vineeth, District Revenue Officer T.P. Jai Beam, and officials took the pledge. Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati administered the pledge to the civic body officials on the premises of the Corporation office. The officials also took a leprosy awareness pledge on Monday.

