Anti-social elements destroy CCTV cameras in government school in Tiruppur

Published - June 17, 2024 07:54 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
A broken CCTV camera found on the premises of the government school at Mudhalipalayam in Tiruppur district on Monday.

A broken CCTV camera found on the premises of the government school at Mudhalipalayam in Tiruppur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Damage caused to CCTV cameras on the premises of a government school in Mudhalipalayam in Tiruppur by unknown persons has shocked teachers, parents and the public.

About 14 cameras were placed at vantage spots on the premises that houses a primary school and a high school during 2022 to check entry of anti-social elements who had utilised the place for liquor consumption. The damage to the CCTV cameras by the anti-social elements has sparked outrage among the parents who mainly constitute daily-wage labourers.

The anti-social elements had entered the premises with the knowledge that some of the cameras had been deactivated in view of construction activities inside the premises, according to Maheswaran, a member of the School Management Committee, which was instrumental in getting the cameras installed at ₹2 lakh.

After the installation of the cameras, there was no incidence of any intrusion by anti-social elements for the last two years, he said. Till then, clearing of broken liquor bottles used to be a daily problem. The toilets were also not spared by the intruders.

The Parent-Teacher Association has urged the police to undertake periodic patrol at the location. The school authorities have lodged a complaint with the jurisdictional police.

