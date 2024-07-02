ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-ragging legislation, an awareness by the Legal Services Authority

Published - July 02, 2024 07:49 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

M. Sumathi Sai Priya, Chairperson/Principal District Judge, District Legal Services Authority speaking on the Anti-Ragging Act and awareness on the protections to the students at the Government Arts College for Women in Krishnagiri on Tuesday, 02 July 2024. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

An anti-ragging Awareness programme was organised here under the aegis of the District Legal Service Authorities at the Government Arts College for Women on Tuesday.

Chairing the event, M. Sumathi Sai Priya, Chairperson/Principal District Judge explained the purpose of the Anti-Ragging Act, its purpose and significance.

Beginning with an explanation of what constituted ragging, PDJ Sumathi Sai Priya went into the various forms ragging can take, the mental harassment from body shaming, and community shaming, among others, and the ensuing mental agony, often pushing the scarred to contemplate suicide. Tamil Nadu was the first state to pass an anti-ragging legislation in the 90s after the killing of Navarasu, a medical student at Chidambaram medical college, the PDJ said, explaining the genesis of the legislation.

Judge Sumathi Sai Priya likened ragging to crimes such as untouchability and caste discrimination and encouraged students to fight it without fear.

No harassment is innocent when it comes to ragging and even yelling at junior students with the intent to intimidate them. Students were encouraged to file a complaint or alert authorities or approach organisations such as the Society against Violence in Education for help, the PDJ said.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Superintendent of Police N.Tamilarasi, ragging-related complaints can be filed in any police station (with the new Criminal laws). DSP Tamilarasi encouraged students to complain about the ragging and assured them that the police would stand by them the whole way. Non-action on the complaint will result in the management being arraigned as an accused, she said. Ms. Tamilarasi called upon the young students to be bold and fight for what is right. She advised young women to persist and educate themselves as education alone would hold them in good stead.

