Anti-rabies vaccination drive held in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 28, 2022 19:47 IST

A veterinarian administering anti-rabies vaccine to a dog at the Veterinary Polyclinic at Town Hall in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The Department of Animal Husbandry and non-governmental organisation Dogs of Coimbatore conducted anti-rabies vaccination camps for stray dogs at various places across the city, on the occasion of World Rabies Day, on Wednesday.

The two-day camp was inaugurated by R. Perumalsamy, Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department at the Veterinary Polyclinic at Town Hall in the city.

Mr. Perumalsamy told The Hindu that under the ‘Mission Rabies’ initiative of the Worldwide Veterinary Services, the department received 1,500 doses of anti-rabies vaccine as donation from the Vajra Foundation. These doses will be administered on Wednesday and Thursday within the Corporation limits, he added.

Vaccination camps were also held at the veterinary hospitals at Singanallur, Saravanampatti, Sundarapuram, Thudiyalur, Kavundampalayam, Peelamedu, Vadavalli, and Vellakinar.

Similarly, the Corporation, in partnership with NGO Prani Mithran, conducted a vaccination camp for stray dogs at Race Course in the city. Mayor Kalpana Ananda Kumar and Corporation Zonal Chairpersons inaugurated the event. An awareness rally on rabies was also organised.

