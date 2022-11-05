Anti-rabies vaccination drive held at Ettimadai

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 05, 2022 19:29 IST

Anti-rabies vaccination drive was conducted for dogs and cats on the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham premises in Ettimadai in the city. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An anti-rabies vaccination drive was conducted for stray dogs and cats recently by the Amrita Animal Welfare Society along with Humane Animal Society (HAS), on the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham premises in Ettimadai in the city.

At the drive, 27 animals were vaccinated, according to Maya Mahajan, convenor of the initiative. The animals were identified from Ettimadai and neighbouring villages, brought to the premises and administered the ant-rabies injection by medical experts, she said.

Further, as the next phase of the drive, the animals would be sterilised, probably in December, she said. “We also plan to hold the drive across many streets in Coimbatore,” she said. Three animals were also adopted by people during the vaccination drive, she added.

HAS provided the vaccines for free and as many as 115 students raised about ₹3,000 through crowd funding and along with the funds from the institution, a total of ₹6,000-₹7,000 was spent for treating wounded animals during the drive, Ms. Mahajan said.

“We also applied herbal anti-tick sprays to temporarily help them stay away from bugs,” she said. “Students will be sensitised to animal welfare and kindness. There are totally 193 student members in the association at present,” she added.

