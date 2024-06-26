ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-rabies vaccination camp rolled out in Salem

Published - June 26, 2024 07:08 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A dog being administered anti-rabies vaccine in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 26 June 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Salem Corporation launched an anti-rabies vaccination camp in the city on Wednesday.

Mayor A. Ramachandran opened the camp at Pulikuthi Street in Ward 45 at Kondalampatti zone, where City Health Officer A. Mohan, councillors, and officials were present.

The Mayor stated that there are around 80,000 stray dogs within the city limits. An animal birth control (ABC) centre is operational at Vaikal Patrai, where 12,669 stray dogs have been sterilised so far. The sterilized dogs also received anti-rabies vaccines. It is necessary to administer the vaccine to the dogs once every two years to protect them from the rabies virus. The municipal body plans to vaccinate all dogs within a year and will hold special camps regularly for this purpose.

Officials said vaccination camps would be held on July 3 at Ward 1 - Reddipatti sanitary inspector office premises and Suramangalam zone office, on July 10 at Ward 4 – Drowpathi Amman Temple ground and Hasthampatti zone office, on July 17 at Ward 9 – Vaikalpattarai and Ammapettai zone office, on July 24 at Ward 46 – Gugai Mariamman Temple ground and Kondalampatti zone office and on July 31 at Ward 2 – Jeeva Nagar and Suramangalam zone office. 

Camps will be held on Wednesdays and residents can bring their dogs for administering the vaccine free of cost, officials added. 

