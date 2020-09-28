Anti-rabies vaccination camp begins in Erode

Erode

28 September 2020 22:16 IST

An anti-rabies vaccination camp for pet and stray dogs was inaugurated here on Monday.

World Rabies Day is observed on September 28 to spread awareness about rabies and to highlight the progress in defeating the disease. This year’s theme is “End Rabies: Collaborate, Vaccinate” and the World Health Organisation and Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) has called for raising awareness about the disease among the people.

The camp was inaugurated by District Collector C. Kathiravan in the presence of Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan and other officials at the Veterinary Hospital, near State Bank Road.

Mr. Kathiravan said the disease spread from rabies-affected dogs to humans and hence dogs and cats should be vaccinated once in a year.

N. Kulandaisami, Zonal Joint Director, Animal Husbandry Department, and other officials were present.