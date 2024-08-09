Anti-poaching watcher of STR dies under mysterious circumstances

A 49-year-old anti-poaching watcher (APW), who was working in Vilamundi forest range of Sathyamangalam division in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), died under mysterious circumstances at his house at Kallampalayam habitat in Kotagiri block of The Nilgiris district on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The habitat, coming under Thengumarahada village in The Nilgiris, is located 20 km away from Karachikorai forest check-post in STR. The victim, D. Thangaraj and his brother D. Velumani, 45, were working as AWPs in the range.

In the early hours of Friday, Velumani informed the Vilamundi range office that Thangaraj was attacked by a wild elephant while they were on duty at Singamalai forest area. Velumani told the office that while he was shifting him to the hospital, Thangaraj died at their village.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the morning, a ranger and a sub-inspector of police from Bhavanisagar visited Kallampalayam and inspected the body. Except for a wound in the back, no external injuries were found on the body. They suspected foul play and held inquiries with the villagers.

It was revealed that Velumani, to claim compensation, had enacted a drama that his brother died of an elephant attack. Villagers said Thangaraj had gone to the bathroom late in the night and did not return for over two hours. Velumani found him lying unconscious and after confirming that Thangaraj had died, he called the range office.

The body that was initially shifted to the government hospital at Sathyamangalam was moved to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. Since the incident had taken place at Kallampalayam, Sholurmattam police station in The Nilgiris district was alerted.

Sources in the Forest Department said the victim could have died of cardiac arrest and the exact reason would be known only after post-mortem. The victim is survived by his wife and a 17-year-old daughter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.